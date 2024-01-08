GEORGETOWN COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – The Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office (GCSO) is hosting its Fourth Annual Polar Plunge to raise funds for Special Olympics South Carolina.

“When you join the Polar Plunge, you help athletes with intellectual disabilities to experience the life-changing benefits of participating in Special Olympics, at no cost to themselves or their families,” said the event flyer.

The Polar Plunge will be held on February 3 at the Oceanfront Litchfield Inn located at 1 Norris Drive on Pawley’s Island. GCSO released the schedule for the event with registration beginning at 10 a.m., followed by a costume contest at 11 a.m. and finally the plunge at 11:30 a.m.

GCSO says last year’s event had over 150 participants and raised a record $80,000, which was four times the first Polar Plunge event.

To learn more or to register for the Polar Plunge, click here.

For any questions contact MSgt. James Ketcham at Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office.