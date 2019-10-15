Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office K9 Blitz celebrates 6th birthday

GEORGETOWN COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) - Deputies with the Georgetown County Sheriff's Office and K9 Blitz captured a robbery suspect after he abandoned his vehicle and fled into woods and a swamp of Corner Loop Drive.

According to Georgetown County Sheriff Carter Weaver, deputies responded to the report of a strong-arm robbery at Dollar General in the city of Georgetown when an agent with the 15th Circuit Drug Enforcement Unit spotted the suspect driving south on U.S. 17.