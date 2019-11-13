Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office looking to hire School Resource Officers

GEORGETOWN COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – The Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office is looking to fill four school resource officer positions.

School Resource Officers are deputy sheriffs who are assigned to a public school. They work with school administration, staff and the student body to maintain order and enforce the laws of South Carolina.

Those interested must meet the minimum requirements for the SRO position.

Have completed Class I Law Enforcement Certification

Have completed SRO court at the SCCJA

A minimum of 2 years’ experience in law enforcement

Minimum high school diploma or GED

SRO’s would have an annual salary of 443,000 for officers with certifications.

Those interested can contact the Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office to apply.