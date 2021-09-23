Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office: Man arrested for sexual assault of minor

GEORGETOWN, S.C. (WCBD) – The Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office (GCSO) on Thursday announced the arrest of Anthony Lemar Bostic (35) in connection to the sexual assault of a minor.

GCSO reports that the victim — a 10-year-old girl — was brought into Tidelands Georgetown by a family member. The victim reported that Bostic sexually assaulted her after picking her up from school on September 10.

GCSO’s SWAT and Criminal Investigations team members found Bostic hiding in an attic.

Bostic is being charged with criminal sexual conduct with a minor (first degree). He could face up to 25 years in prison if convicted.

