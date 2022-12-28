GEORGETOWN COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD)- The Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office will continue its participation in the National Child Safety Council’s ‘Safetypup’ education program next year, the agency announced Wednesday.

The program — which is about to mark 27 years in Georgetown County — is a national program that educates kindergartens through fifth grades about various topics including pedestrian safety, general safety, friendly sheriff, bullying, emergency responses, how to prevent abductions and report abuse, and drug use and prevention.

“The program will reach our children with diversified educational materials geared to each child’s age level of learning,” Sheriff Carter Weaver said. “In addition to being fun and entertaining, the Safetypup program is also designed to be a positive learning experience.”

According to NCSC, Safetypup, the Council’s mascot, is a “true safety friend, and positive role model for children” that “makes learning about safety issues fun, entertaining, and non-threatening.” Since 1985, Safetypup has appeared on milk cartons with educational safety tips.

“Safetypup is a super hero, who encourages our youngsters to remember the lessons of safe living,” Sheriff Weaver continued.

The sheriff’s office requests financial contributions from businesses, civic organizations, and citizens in the community in order to support the program.

“There are other programs available for our use; however, the NCSC is the only nonprofit organization with age-appropriate materials,” Sheriff Weaver explained. “In addition, the cost per child is the lowest we have found.”

Anyone who would like to be included as a sponsor or support the Safetypup Program can make checks payable to the National Child Safety Council and mail them to the Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office, P.O. Drawer 1292, Georgetown, S.C. 29442 attention: Sheriff Carter Weaver.