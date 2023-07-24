GEORGETOWN COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – The Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office will hold a community listening session in Plantersville on Monday evening.

Sheriff Carter Weaver and personnel from the sheriff’s office will share recent statistics and safety initiatives in the county. They will also hear feedback and insights from residents on how the agency can better protect life and property in the Plantersville community.

State and local elected officials are invited to attend the listening session.

It takes place at Plantersville Elementary School (1668 Exodus Drive) on Monday, July 24 at 6:00 p.m.