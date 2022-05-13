GEORGETOWN COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – The Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office announced Friday it will hold a press conference early next week to discuss ‘recently law enforcement activity’ in the county.

While details about the press conference are unknown, the announcement comes a day after remains were discovered in a wooded area of the county this week.

The rural property where the remains were found sits just miles off of Highway 17 and is located just south of the City of Georgetown.

While there is no tie to the Brittanee Drexel case right now, authorities have been searching in the area since Wednesday night. News 2 crew at the scene reported seeing law enforcement in the area of the search along with heavy equipment moved in and out of the location.

A man who was once named a person of interest in Drexel’s disappearance, Raymond Douglas Moody, was arrested on a charge of obstruction of justice this week and later granted a $100,000 bond.

He remained in jail as of Thursday morning. It is unclear if the arrest was in connection with the Drexel case.

This is a developing story. Count on 2 for the latest.