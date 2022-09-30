GEORGETOWN COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – Georgetown County emergency officials will move to OPCON 2 following Hurricane Ian.

The move to OPCON 2 means the county will focus on damage assessment and recovery following Hurricane Ian.

The county’s Emergency Operations Center (EOC) will also pause operations for the day.

In addition, the Georgetown County Disaster Call Center also stopped operations at 6 p.m.

Georgetown County emergency officials will resume operations Saturday starting at 8 a.m. as damage assessment teams work through the county.

“Residents should not be alarmed by these teams and should give them plenty of room to evaluate damage caused by Hurricane Ian,” officials said.

County residents can stay updated by following @GCEMD and @GtCounty.