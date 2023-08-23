GEORGETOWN COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – A 12-year-old Georgetown County student admitted to threatening to kill another student, according to deputies.

The Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office said the incident happened during the day Monday while at Rosemary Middle School. The threat was reported to a School Resource Office on Wednesday.

District officials said the student admitted to a teacher that he threatened to kill a fellow student and was charged by the sheriff’s office for making threats of bodily harm against another student.

“No other threats to any student or staff occurred,” officials said.

An investigation is underway by the Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office Criminal Investigative Division.

The student faces disciplinary action from the school district as well.