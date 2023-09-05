PAWLEYS ISLAND, S.C. (WCBD) – A student at Coastal Montessori School in Pawleys Island has been charged with disrupting schools.

Investigators with the Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office said the 13-year-old suspect made a game on a website about bombing and shooting up a school, and that other students were told about it.

“Because of the statements, disciplinary action pursuant to Georgetown County School District’s policy was followed, suspending the student,” said officials with the sheriff’s office.

The district contacted law enforcement to investigate the incident.

It was determined that at no time were students and staff in danger.

Coastal Montessori School operated under normal conditions Tuesday with no disruptions to its schedule.