GEORGETOWN COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – A student in Georgetown County has been charged with making school threats.

The Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office said Wednesday that a student who attends Rosemary Middle School in Andrews was charged with making school threats following an investigation.

Deputies said a juvenile summons was completed, and the 13-year-old was released to her guardians.

Details about the threats were not provided.

The Georgetown County School District will determine disciplinary action based on its policy.