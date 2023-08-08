GEORGETOWN COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD)- A Georgetown County teenager was detained after authorities say he threatened to kill people Tuesday morning.

According to the Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office, deputies responded to Lot Drive in the Plantersvile area in reference to a call about a 19-year-old man with an extended magazine AR-style rifle and a pistol.

The caller reportedly stated that the man said he was going to kill people.

The suspect was detained in his home and two firearms were confiscated, authorities said.

An investigation is ongoing.

This story is developing. Count on 2 for updates.