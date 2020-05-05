Georgetown County to complete Waccamaw Bike Trail

GEORGETOWN, S.C. (WCBD) – Georgetown County announced on Tuesday that they will be using a $100,000 grant from SC Parks, Recreation, and Tourism to complete a project nearly a decade in the works: The Waccamaw Bike Trail

The section being developed is expected to run from Boyle Drive to Trace Drive in North Litchfield. This portion of the trail “will connect two significant stretches of bikeway that run from Willbrook Blvd. up Business 17 and through Murrells Inlet,” effectively enabling cyclists to safely ride from Litchfield to Georgetown/Horry County.

Previous attempts to complete the section were marred by property easement issues, but project manager James Coley said “we finally have all the pieces in place.”

Georgetown County Public Services Director, Ray Funnye, said that she is excited to see the community benefit that the trail will bring:

“It’s going to be a huge benefit for people who utilize the bikeway in that area. They’ll no longer have to navigate a shared space with vehicle traffic, and the bikeway in North Litchfield will become much safer with this addition.”

Coley said that they plan to start construction in the summer, and complete the project by fall.