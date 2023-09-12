GEORGETOWN COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – Georgetown County Parks and Recreation will host its inaugural Outdoor Festival and River Day in September to integrate local families into the Rocky Point Community Forest.

The Rocky Point Community Forest is a 650-acre county park that lies between Choppee Road, Choppee Creek, and Black River.

The Outdoor Festival and River Day will be held on September 23 from 10:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.

Winyah Rivers Alliance and South Carolina State Parks have organized food, vendors, and family-friendly activities such as axe-throwing, archery, and reptile presentations for the inaugural event.

“People are welcome to go out there and hike or bike and explore on their own. But we’re also going to have guided hikes for people who don’t feel comfortable going out on their own,” T.L. Staub with the Georgetown County Parks and Recreation Department said.

Guided history, exploratory, and environmental hikes and bike tours will be led by Georgetown officials.

Organizers will also offer kayaks for tours up the Black River to Choppee Creek. Attendees are encouraged to bring personal kayaks or paddle boards as a limited number of kayaks will be provided by the County.

“Whether you’re an experienced outdoors person, or you just want to come see what Rocky Point has to offer, this is an event you’ll want to attend,” Staub said.

The Parks and Recreation Department also plans to launch its Georgetown Outdoor Adventure Trails (GOAT) program, a community resource for people who enjoy hiking, paddling, and exploring the outdoors. The goal of the GOAT program is to encourage residents to take advantage of Georgetown County parks and facilities.

A schedule of activities for the inaugural Outdoor Festival and River Day will be posted at gtcparks.org when available.