GEORGETOWN, S.C. (WCBD) – Georgetown County Economic Development will connect top employers with residents at its second job fair next month.

The event will be held on April 12 from 10 am – 2 pm at Horry-Georgetown Tech’s Advanced Manufacturing Center.

“As a native of Georgetown County, I’m excited to see opportunities arise for our communities. Increasing job opportunities give our residents a chance to grow and thrive right here at home,” Georgetown County’s Marketing Director of Economic Development, Maya Morant, said.

Job seekers will have the opportunity to speak with employers such as SafeRach, Infterfor, ScreenTight, MPW Services, and others.

“Georgetown County has a tremendous opportunity to grow. With our industries offering solid and sustainable wages, it is definitely a time to make sure the residents of Georgetown County know what’s available,” Tiffany Harrison, Georgetown County’s Director of Economic Development said.

Event registration is not required. For more information email Maya Morant at mmorant@gtcounty.org.