Georgetown County to reopen Office of Elections and Voter Registration

GEORGETOWN COUNTY, SC (WBTW) – The Georgetown County Office of Elections and Voter Registration has reopened for normal operations.
As of Monday morning, the office has resumed normal operations and is open to the public, according to a tweet from Georgetown County.
The Georgetown Magistrate’s Office and Central Traffic Court remains closed until Wednesday, The Auditor’s Office also remains closed.
The Georgetown Magistrate’s Office/Central Traffic Court remains closed until Wednesday, July 15. The Auditor’s Office also remains closed.
