GEORGETOWN COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – The Georgetown County Treasurer’s Office announced it will close early on Thursday.

The department is temporarily using county council chambers to conduct business after the historic courthouse suffered damage from flooding associated with a coastal storm that swiped the South Carolina coast on Sunday.

Crews have been working to make repairs at the courthouse, including the treasurer’s office; however, council chambers will need to be set up for a Planning Commission that is scheduled for Thursday evening.

Staff will need to move up their closing processes to 4:00 p.m. and turn chambers back over to council.