Georgetown County veterans to receive free fitness center memberships

GEORGETOWN COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – Georgetown County Parks and Recreation will allow free memberships to those who have served and are currently serving in the U.S. Armed Forces during the months of November and December.

The parks and recreation department will also offer discounted fitness center memberships at $5.00 per month beginning in January 2022 to all veterans and those currently serving.

As the spouse of a veteran, I am excited to announce this great amenity for those who have served our Nation,” says Beth Goodale, Director of Parks, Recreation and Community Services in Georgetown County.

Veterans and service members must register at one of Georgetown County’s four regional recreation centers. Those who serve in the National Guard and Reserves are welcome to register as well.

Presentation of one of the following forms of ID is required in order to register:

Veteran Health Identification Card (VHIC)

Veteran ID card

Veterans designation on a state-issued U.S. driver’s license or ID card

Department of Defense ID card for currently serving members.

For more information call (843) 545-3320 or email cwallace@gtcounty.org.