GEORGETOWN, S.C. (WCBD) – Georgetown County has selected a successor to retiring Assistant Fire Chief Tony Hucks.

Aaron Bostic will assume the role in November.

Bostic started out as a volunteer firefighter in Seven Lakes, North Carolina when he was a teenager. He studied Fire Safety Engineering at UNC Charlotte, then joined the Southern Pines Fire Department before moving to the Lowcountry.

Bostic joined the Midway Fire Department in 2012, earning the rank of Lieutenant. He currently assists with disaster and emergency services in Georgetown County’s Emergency Management Department, but said that he is thrilled to return to his passion.

“If you asked my mother what I wanted to be growing up, she would immediately and undoubtedly tell you a firefighter. I’ve always been fascinated with fire trucks, fire stations, and firefighters.”

Bostic said that his priorities moving forward are ensuring Georgetown County Fire and EMS has adequate tools, knowledge, and expertise to serve residents.