Georgetown County working through connectivity issues after last week’s cyber attack

GEORGETOWN COUNTY (WCBD) – Georgetown County is working through connectivity issues after they were the victim of a cybersecurity attack last week.

According to the county, key staff members worked through the weekend the make sure essential functions, including payroll and the issuance of W-2 forms, can be completed on time following an attack that affected the county’s network.

The county suffered what they called a “major infrastructure breach” on January 23rd impacting most of their electronic systems and emails.

“The county continues to work with cybersecurity experts to recover systems and analyze the full extent of the network breach,” county leaders say.

They believe it will be another five days before departments, including courts, the Treasurer’s Office and Auditor’s Office are back online.

All county emails also remain down.

“County offices are utilizing a combination of mobile access points and other temporary equipment to continue operations to the greatest extent possible. The county’s administration is working on putting additional measures in place to provide departments with additional functionality until network issues can be completely resolved. It is still unknown when a complete resolution may be achieved.

Members of the public are reminded to contact staff via phone until email issues are resolved.

At this time, the county has no indication that any personal information belonging to either employees or taxpayers was compromised in the cyber attack.