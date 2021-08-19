Georgetown couple arrested on multiple tax charges, SCDOR agents say

GEORGETOWN, S.C. (WCBD) – A Georgetown resident and his wife were arrested on multiple tax charges, according to the South Carolina Department of Revenue.

Authorities say Larry A. Sypolt, owner of LASCO Corp in Richland County, was arrested Thursday on a slew of charges including tax evasion, failure to file a tax return and pay taxes, and conspiracy.

The South Carolina Department of Revenue said Sypolt conspired with another individual to deliver a false document to the department back in October 2019.

A warrant shows he instructed his co-conspirator to create a fraudulent W-2 on his behalf which underreported his 2018 wages and then submit the W-2 to the SCDOR.

He faces up to five years in prison and/or a fine of $5,000 if convicted.

Meanwhile, his wife, Jennifer L. Sypolt, was arrested on August 16th on one count of forgery and one count of conspiracy.

DOR agents say while working as her husband’s co-conspirator, she willfully created and then submitted a fraudulent W-2 in October 2019. The W-2 reflected underreported wages.

With the fraudulent numbers, she assisted in attempting to receive a $2,278 refund.

She was released from Alvin S. Glenn Detention Center on a personal recognizance bond. If convicted, she faces up to three years in prison and/or a fine at the discretion of the court for the forgery charge and up to five years in prison and/or a fine of $5,000 for the conspiracy charge.