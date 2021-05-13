Georgetown deputies arrest two men on 18 theft, narcotics charges

GEORGETOWN, S.C. (WCBD) – Two men were arrested this week on 18 charges of theft and narcotics possession.

Georgetown County Sheriff Carter Weaver said Dillon Scott Robinson, 24, was arrested at an apartment in Pawleys Island on Monday. Deputies recovered 56 golf clubs and five golf bags at the apartment, and 22 golf clubs and a range finder at a retail outlet.

Matthew Gregory Seidel, 30, was arrested on Tuesday after deputies recovered power tools and firearm accessories that were reported as stolen along with personal identification of the victims, narcotics, drug paraphernalia, packaging materials and a digital scale at his home.

Deputies say Robinson is charged with four counts of breaking and entering auto, one count of petit larceny and one count of third-degree burglary.

Seidel is charged with four counts of breaking and entering auto, one count of possession with intent to distribute marijuana, two counts of possession with intent to distribute Schedule I, II, III drugs, and one count of possession with intent to distribute cocaine base.

Both are being held at Georgetown County Detention Center pending bond hearings.