Georgetown deputies arrest two on a slew of drug-related charges following two-month drug investigation

GEORGETOWN, S.C. (WCBD) – Two people were arrested for various drug-related crimes following an investigation in Georgetown County.

Agents with the Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office Narcotics and Vice Unit on Monday attempted to stop a vehicle driven by one of the suspects for having outstanding drug distribution warrants.

The driver, Janena Jametta Gamble, 24, sped away from the officers until she wrecked her vehicle and was taken into custody.

Deputies said Gamble had a “substantial quantity of crack cocaine in her pocket along with Fentanyl packaged for sale and a digital scale.”

Agents found the second suspect while conducting a search of Gamble’s home. There, deputies said they found Samuel Isaiah Owusu, 26, with crack cocaine, cocaine, Fentanyl, and marijuana along with two handguns, packaging materials, digital scales, and U.S. currency.

It concluded a two-month drug investigation, according to the agency.

Deputies said Gamble was out of jail on bond for armed robbery, attempted murder, weapons violations, and numerous drug offenses at the time. She is now being charged with a slew of drug-related crimes including distributing heroin, distributing crack cocaine, trafficking cocaine, trafficking crack cocaine, Trafficking fentanyl, possession with intent to distribute marijuana, possession of a weapon during a violent crime, distribution within a half-mile of a school or park, and fail to stop for blue lights and siren.

Owusu has been charged with trafficking cocaine, trafficking fentanyl, possession with intent to distribute marijuana, possession with intent to distribute within a half-mile of a school or park, and possession of a weapon during a violent crime.

They are being housed at the Georgetown County Detention Center.