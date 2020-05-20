Georgetown deputies arrested a Florida felon on drug and gun charges after a vehicle pursuit on US 17

GEORGETOWN COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – A Florida felon was arrested on drug and gun charges after a chase in Georgetown County on Wednesday.

Georgetown County Sheriff Carter Weaver said 40-year-old Kevin Kinyotta Patterson, of Fort Lauderdale, Florida, was arrested after running from a deputy who stopped his vehicle for operating without rear lights on the US 17 bypass near Murrells Inlet.

Deputies say the chase ended in Litchfield after Patterson’s vehicle was disabled when three tires were flattened by stop sticks.

Patterson and a female passenger were taken into custody. They also found a bag containing 40 individual packages of a rock-like substance thought to be crack cocaine, a jar containing a green leafy substance thought to be marijuana, a grinder and an unmarked pill bottle containing a purple powder, and a .45 caliber handgun and $2,698 in cash.

Patterson told deputies all the items in the vehicle belonged to him, and the female was released to a friend.

Deputies say Patterson was transported to the Georgetown County Detention Center and held on charges of failure to stop for blue lights, trafficking cocaine base, simple possession of marijuana and unsafe/improper equipment.

He was also charged with being a felon in possession of a firearm and unlawful carry of a firearm after authorities learned he is a convicted felon on probation from the state of Florida.

In addition to the local charges, Patterson is being held on warrants from authorities in Florida.