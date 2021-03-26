Georgetown deputies delivering medication to elderly, at risk residents

GEORGETOWN, S.C. (WCBD) – The Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office (GCSO) is offering prescription drug delivery services to elderly and at-risk residents in the county.

According to GCSO, at-risk residents include “adults 65 years of age or older, pregnant women, and those with underlying medical conditions that include heart disease, diabetes, lung disease, HIV and asthma.”

To participate, residents can call GCSO between 8:00 a.m. and 2:00 p.m. Monday through Friday to arrange the delivery. Then, residents call their pharmacy and inform staff that GCSO will be picking up the prescription. Residents should pre-pay for the medication.

A deputy will pick up the prescription and bring it to the resident’s home, where the resident will be asked to provide a photo ID.