Georgetown deputies, DNR arrest suspect who stole shrimp boat in Murrells Inlet

GEORGETOWN COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – Authorities in Georgetown County say they have arrested a man accused of stealing a shrimp boat from a Murrells Inlet marina.

According to the Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office, both a deputy and an officer from the S.C. Department of Natural Resources apprehended 28-year-old Daniel Connor Janowski while he was in a dinghy preparing to board a boat near Georgetown harbor on Wednesday.

Deputies say Janowski was wanted in reference to the theft of “Lila Lee,” a commercial vessel from the Marlin Quay Marina around midnight on October 31st. It was later found on a sand bar north of Murrells Inlet.

They say he also stole a vehicle in Colorado just days prior. That vehicle was recovered from the parking lot at Marlin Quay Marina.

Janowski is being held at Georgetown County Detention Center, pending a bond hearing.