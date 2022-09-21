GEORGETOWN COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – Authorities in Georgetown County are investigating the discovery of human remains.
The Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office (GCSO) said Wednesday the remains were found in a wooded area off Kent Road in a rural area of the county.
“Deputies on scene report the remains appear to have been at the location for an extended period of time,” said Jason Lesley, a spokesman for the department.
Lesley said there is no immediate threat to the surrounding community.
No other details were provided. Count on 2 for updates.