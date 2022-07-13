GEORGETOWN COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – Authorities in Georgetown County are investigating a case of credit card fraud following a vehicle break-in at Huntington Beach State Park.

The sheriff’s office released a video this week of two individuals wanted for questioning in a motor vehicle break-in at the park.

Surveillance video shows the pair after they allegedly attempted to use a stolen card at a Target store in Myrtle Beach.

Anyone with information about these individuals is asked to contact the Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office at 843-546-5102 and should refer to case number 2022018972.