Georgetown deputies looking to identify suspect in car break-ins

GEORGETOWN, S.C. (WCBD) – Authorities in Georgetown are looking to identify a suspect in several car break-ins.

According to the Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office, the individual was seen wearing a hoodie, bandana, and was riding a bicycle when the crimes occurred.

Deputies say the individual is connected to multiple break-ins in the western part of the county around the Gapway Road and County Line Road area.

Anyone with any information is asked to call Senior Investigator Jonathan Griffith at 843-436-6055.