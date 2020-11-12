Georgetown deputies report stolen vehicle recovered, search for wanted man continues

GEORGETOWN, S.C. (WCBD) – Georgetown deputies say that they have recovered a Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office vehicle after it was stolen by an armed robbery suspect following a traffic stop.

Samuel Adam Robinson, 38, was wanted by the Georgetown Police Department for an armed robbery at Wal-Mart on Nov. 8th. Robinson slipped out of handcuffs after being place in the back seat of a deputy’s vehicle, climbed into the front seat and drove away.

The theft occurred in the Kent Rd.-Tallowtree Rd. area near Andrews. The vehicle and all equipment were recovered within the hour on Indian Hut Rd.

The suspect remains at large.

Anyone with any information about the suspect is urged to call 843-546-5102.