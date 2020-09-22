Georgetown deputies searching for suspect in grocery store burglary

GEORGETOWN, S.C. (WCBD) – Authorities in Georgetown County are searching for an individual in a burglary case.

According to the Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office, the suspect was caught on security video during a burglary that happened Tuesday at Deep Grocery on Georgetown Highway.

Deputies say the individual broke a window with a rock and entered the store.

The suspect is described as a white male, 5’7” to 5’10” in height and 145-165 lbs. They are believed to be in their early to mid-teens.

If you can identify the suspect, or have any information about the crime, you are asked to contact the Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office at 843-436-6055.

