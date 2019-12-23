Georgetown deputies searching for suspects who stole steaks, beer from grocery store

GEORGETOWN COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – Authorities in Georgetown are seeking two people suspected of shoplifting from a Lowes Foods last week.

According to Jason Lesley with the Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office, the incident happened Tuesday, December 17th at 9160 Ocean Highway.

Lesley said the man and woman shown in security camera photos are suspected of taking approximately $125 in items, including several steaks and a case of beer.

Anyone who can identify these two should call the Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office at (843) 546-5102.