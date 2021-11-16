Georgetown deputies to conduct traffic checkpoints, crackdown on dangerous driving

GEORGETOWN COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – Authorities in Georgetown County are increasing efforts to reduce crashes and deaths on the roadways.

The Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office announced Monday its traffic unit will conduct ‘at least one’ checkpoint this month.

“This effort is partially funded by the 2021 Highway Traffic Safety Grant from the South Carolina Department of Public Safety and accompanies traffic safety education and saturation patrols, especially during high-volume holidays and weekends,” officials said.

The sheriff’s office did not say when or where the checkpoints will be held but encouraged drivers to slow down and pay attention while traveling on the roads.