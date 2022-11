GEORGETOWN COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – The Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office will lend a helping hand to the community this Thanksgiving.

According to GCSO, Murrells Inlet Elks Club 2797 donated 90 dinner boxes to the sheriff’s office this morning.

Photo: Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office

Photo: Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office

Photo: Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office

Photo: Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office

Deputies will deliver the boxes to qualifying members of the community this week.

Each box contains Thanksgiving meal supplies.