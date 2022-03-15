GEORGETOWN, S.C. (WCBD) – The Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office (GCSO) is warning residents not to fall victim to a recent phone scam that promises a too-good-to-be-true award.

According to GCSO, the scammer calls claiming to be ‘John’ from Publishers Clearing House. He tells victims that they have won $1.5 million and in order to claim their winnings, they must buy $1,500 in eBay gift cards and provide him with the numbers on the back of those cards.

The scammer may seem credible because he is able to provide personal information about the victims, including their address, phone number, and the name of their bank. GCSO is reminding residents that this is part of the scam, and to be vigilant when answering the phone.

GCSO says that anyone who receives a call from this scammer should hang up and call GCSO at (843) 546-5102.