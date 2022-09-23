GEORGETOWN, S.C. (WCBD) – First responders in Georgetown County will compete Saturday in a softball tournament.

Georgetown County Fire and EMS, Georgetown City Fire Department, Midway Fire/Rescue, Murrells Inlet/Garden City Fire, and the Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office will all take part in the tournament.

The tournament is being held at 8 Oaks Park in Georgetown, with the first pitch expected to be thrown at 9:00 a.m.

The Big Man BBQ food trailer will be on site as well.

The event is free to attend and open to the public.