Georgetown first responders save man, dog from car submerged in pond

GEORGETOWN, S.C. (WCBD) – A man and his dog are recovering after being rescued from a sinking car Sunday morning.

According to the South Carolina Department of Public Safety (SCDPS), South Carolina Highway Patrol (SCHP) trooper Lance Corporal Adam Marshall was the first on scene to the Pawleys Island pond.

Marshall saw the entire car except for the back window submerged, and jumped into the pond to try and rescue the occupants.

He broke out the back window, but couldn’t access the driver or his dog.

Midway Fire and Rescue arrived soon after and crews were able to open a door to free the man and his dog.

The driver was taken to the hospital, but is expected to make a full recovery, according to SCDPS.