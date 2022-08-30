GEORGETOWN COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – The Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office will host a community forum on the impacts of the opioid and fentanyl crisis on the county later this fall.

The sheriff’s office said the forum will explore how the problem is impacting the community right now, with real numbers and an in-depth look at local addiction.

Georgetown County Sheriff Carter Weaver will lead the special panel which also includes recent American Medical Association President Dr. Gerald Harmon, Georgetown County School District Superintendent Keith Price, representatives from the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division and Department of Health and Environmental Control, and other experts.

Leaders say there will be two opportunities to attend the forum. The first takes place on October 11 at Pawleys Island Community Church and on October 13 at First Baptist Church of Georgetown.

There will be an opportunity for questions and answers with the panelists during the community forum.