GEORGETOWN, S.C. (WCBD) – A highway in Georgetown County was renamed Thursday to honor a late law enforcement leader who served the county for decades.

Pleasant Hill Road is now Sheriff A. Lane Cribb Highway. Cribb was first elected sheriff in 1992 and served for 26 years. He died in 2019 at the age of 73.

Cribb was from Pleasant Hill and often used his humble upbringing to connect with people from the community.

“Upon meeting someone from his old stomping grounds, he would quiz them until he found something to share. Sometimes, it would be a field where they both had picked cotton. Others, it would be relatives he knew,” according to a release from the Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office (GCSO).

GCSO said that Cribb’s love for the community was evident in the programs that he started. In 2012, he founded a support group for survivors of domestic abuse called G-MEN (Georgetown Men Endorsing Non-violence). The group raised funds to establish a shelter.

He also started a reentry program for felons that has seen over 200 former inmates successfully return to society with good-paying jobs, according to GCSO.

Cribb’s family members, longtime friends, and colleagues attended the dedication ceremony followed by a luncheon where they enjoyed Cribb’s famous pileau.