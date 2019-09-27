Georgetown hopes to bring light industry and job creation to the city

GEORGETOWN, SC (WCBD) – The city of Georgetown is about to sell a piece of land and in turn, create a number of sustainable jobs.

City officials are calling this plan to bring in light industry and business the catalyst of the city’s economic development program.

After a contract is negotiated, this city-owned property is hoping to bring in millions of dollars to Georgetown.

It’s also expected to create a number of jobs.

The plan is that the city will sell about 18 acres on South Fraser Street.

An investment of 10 million dollars will create between 60 to 100 jobs five years after the sale of land.

At this time, the design for a Multi-County Business Park is still in the works.

Mayor Brendon Barber believes this plan will allow Georgetown to partner up with lots of corporations and manufacturers in Charleston.

“It’s going to create a lot of interest in business economic development housing tourism just general overall livability in this fantastic city that we have here in South Carolina,” says Brendon Barber, Mayor of Georgetown.

The city is expecting to sign a contract with the buyer on September 30th.