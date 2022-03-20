GEORGETOWN, S.C. (WCBD) – The Georgetown Police Department along with Georgetown County deputies conducted compliance checks for tobacco and alcohol sales with one business being found in violation.

According to a press release, Green’s Liquor, located at 2002 Highmarket Street, was found to be non-compliant for selling alcohol and/or tobacco to a minor.

The minor was an underage informant.

“The goal of this mission is to achieve 100% pass rate on all businesses that sell tobacco and or alcohol in the city limits of Georgetown,” Chief William Pierce said.

Authorities said that citations were issued to clerks who sold tobacco and/or alcohol to the informant.

“More businesses will be checked in the coming weeks,” the release said.

Those with information about any other possible violations should call GPD at (843) 545-4300 or the TIP Line at (843) 545-4400.