Georgetown man, 42, arrested for sending sexually explicit photos and videos to a minor on Facebook Messenger

GEORGETOWN COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – A man has been arrested after authorities said he used Facebook Messenger to send sexually explicit photos and videos to a teenager.

According to the Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office, Benjamin Thomas Thompson, 42, was arrested after investigators found evidence that the man was sending sexual content to a local 13-year-old boy. They said Thompson was also soliciting and enticing the minor to engage in sexual activity.

The agency began investigating the case after receiving a cyber tip that was reported to the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children.

Authorities said Thompson surrendered at his home Monday morning.

He was taken to the Georgetown County Detention Center on charges of criminal solicitation of a minor and disseminating obscene material to a person under 18 years of age. A bond hearing is pending.