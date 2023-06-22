GEORGETOWN, S.C. (WCBD)- A Georgetown man overcame the odds to win $30,000 on a South Carolina lottery scratcher but almost threw it all away — literally.

The winner told officials he was cleaning out his car when he found what he thought was a losing lottery ticket. Thankfully, he chose to take another look before tossing it in the trash, realizing he had almost made a big mistake.

“It took my breath away,” he said. “Good thing I double-checked it.”

The winner said he plans to share his newfound fortune with his kids.

The odds of winning the top prize in the Cash Club game are 1 in 640,000. One top prize still remains, according to officials.

Frankie Snacks in Georgetown received a $300 commission for selling the claimed ticket.