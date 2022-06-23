GEORGETOWN, S.C. (WCBD) – A joint-investigation by the Georgetown Police Department (GPD) and Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office (GCSO) led to the arrest of one man on multiple narcotics charges.

Law enforcement received a tip about possible drug activity at two local motels: the Budget Inn and Econo Lodge.

Via GPD

After spotting the suspect — identified as Barrell Lamar Hazel Jr. (31) — at the Econo Lodge, law enforcement conducted a search of his room and found the following:

35.42 grams crack cocaine

103.94 grams heroin

14.59 grams cocaine

286 pills – MDMA, Oxycodone, and Adderall

Hazel has been charged with trafficking heroin, trafficking cocaine, trafficking crack cocaine, and possession of of schedule 1,2,3,4 and 5 narcotics.