GEORGETOWN, S.C. (WCBD) – The Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office (GCSO) on Monday arrested a man in connection to an April 30 shooting at a local nightclub.

According to GCSO, La’Mell Linen (47) was charged with attempted murder.

The charge stems from an April 30 incident at Hush Lounge (234 Handhill Drive) in the Brown’s Ferry community.

GCSO said that the victim sustained a non-life-threatening injury and has since been released from the hospital.

Linen is being held at the Georgetown County Detention Center awaiting a bond hearing.