Georgetown man arrested in connection with recent burglaries

GEORGETOWN, S.C. (WCBD) – The Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office (GCSO) has arrested Justin Allen Mincey, 25, in relation to at least one of a string of recent burglaries.

GCSO reports that its Criminal Investigation Division launched an investigation in the Kensington area following “several recent reports of burglaries and larcenies.”

They arrested Mincey on Friday in the parking lot of a local pawn shop.

According to GCSO, “at the time of [Mincey’s] arrest, he was found to be in possession of some of the property reported stolen.”

The investigation remains open as officials work to determine whether there are any additional victims or suspects.

Mincey is being held at the Georgetown County Detention Center awaiting a bond hearing.