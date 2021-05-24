Georgetown man charged for double murder of relatives

GEORGETOWN, S.C. (WCBD) – The Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office (GCSO) on Monday announced that Ryan Woodruff (29) is being charged with two counts of murder in connection to a May 22 homicide on Graham Road. .

According to GCSO, neighbors of the victims found them during a welfare check. They called authorities, who began an investigation.

Debra Goins and Roger Woodruff Senior were found “with multiple blunt force trauma wounds to their heads.”

GCSO determined that Ryan Woodruff “is a relative of the victims and was living with them at the time.”

Ryan Woodruff is awaiting a bond hearing in Williamsburg County, where he is in custody on unrelated charges of attempted murder.

Anyone with information should call GCSO at (843) 436-6058.