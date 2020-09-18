Georgetown man charged with breach of trust with fraudulent intent

GEORGETOWN, S.C. (WCBD) – Authorities arrested a 53-year-old man for breach of trust with fraudulent intent totaling more than $10,000.

According to the Georgetown Police Department, John Boyd Graham surrendered to police and was booked into the detention center on Thursday.

Deputies say Graham was working as plant manager for S&W Concrete when he received approximately $140,000 of company funds and appropriated the money for person use between April 2019 and March 2020.

Graham is expected in bond court on Friday.

📱 DOWNLOAD THE GEOCONOW APP | For instant access to news, weather and more in Georgetown County, download the FREE GeoCoNow news app in your phone’s app store – click or tap here.