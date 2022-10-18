GEORGETOWN, S.C. (WCBD) – A Georgetown County man pleaded guilty Tuesday to charges in connection to a fatal 2021 home invasion near Andrews.

According to Georgetown County Sheriff Carter Weaver, Phillip Powers (50) rented a home from and worked for William Butler II (64) and his wife.

On February 10, 2021, Powers entered their Gapway Road home thinking the couple would be at church. Butler was home at the time, and was later found dead of blunt force trauma.

A truck, firearms, and jewelry were missing from the home. The truck was later recovered, burned, on a logging road near Big Dam Swamp and Cumbee Roads.

Investigators identified Powers as the suspect. He was sentenced on charges of voluntary manslaughter, burglary, criminal conspiracy, and grand larceny.

Powers was sentenced to 30 years in prison.