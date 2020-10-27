Georgetown man sentenced to life for recording sexual assault of 6-year-old

GEORGETOWN, S.C. (WBTW) — A Georgetown man pleaded guilty Monday to sexually assaulting a six-year-old and recording it with his cellphone, according to 15th Circuit Solicitor Jimmy Richardson.

Brandon O’Neal Coakley, 32, of Georgetown, pleaded guilty to charges of first-degree criminal sexual conduct with a minor under 11 and second-degree domestic violence. Coakley was sentenced to life in prison by Judge Benjamin Culbertson for the sexual assault charge and three years for the domestic violence charge.

The video recording of the assault was found on Coakley’s cellphone in November 2018 while someone was using it for another purpose, according to Richardson. The person using it confronted Coakley about the video and he assaulted them in front of the child and tried to prevent the person from reporting it.

Coakley had prior convictions of two counts of burglary, two counts of strong-armed robbery, and one count of attempted burglary in addition to a probation violation.

This was the first week jury trials in Georgetown County resumed since the COVID-19 pandemic began.